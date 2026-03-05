Uganda: Speaker, Deputy Should Be Judged On Core Mandate, Not Peripheral Matters - Tayebwa

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has strongly defended the performance of the 11th Parliament, asserting that the leadership under Speaker Anita Annet Among has excelled in executing its constitutional mandate.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Tayebwa said public evaluation of Parliament should be grounded in its core constitutional functions--representation, legislation, oversight, and appropriation--rather than peripheral matters.

"We've tried our level best. I've been reading and watching a lot going on in regards to what the Speaker and Deputy Speaker have done in the 11th Parliament, and I usually reserve my comments. The major functions of Parliament as outlined in the law are representation, legislation, oversight and appropriation. If you score us based on those four critical mandates, we would get an excellent mark. Most of the issues people are using to judge us are outside those four critical mandates," he said.

Tayebwa highlighted several reforms and milestones achieved during the tenure of the current parliamentary leadership. He noted that Parliament has experienced greater order and decorum compared to previous terms.

"We no longer have fights under our regime as Speakers. We have streamlined the appropriation process," he said.

Tayebwa further pointed to the passage of key legislation, both government-sponsored and private members' bills, as evidence of a productive House.

"These have been challenging times," he added, reflecting on the unexpected leadership transition following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah in September 2022.

"We had banked on the late Oulanyah to guide the House, based on the experience he had gotten, because running Parliament isn't about being the best lawyer in the field or a good debater; there are many things which go on behind the scenes."

Tayebwa observed that legislative institutions worldwide often face criticism, noting that even Oulanyah was once subjected to public ridicule before later being praised.

"Parliaments world over have never been popular. The same people praising the late Oulanyah used to ridicule him, call him a puppet, though unfortunately he died before giving him the full appreciation," he said.

Tayebwa also addressed scrutiny regarding the personal conduct of parliamentary leaders, including public commentary about lifestyle choices such as clothing and vehicles.

"The parameters of how we are being judged are being closely watched by my office. Issues of how you conduct yourself, how much are the clothes you wear, what car do you drive. But when I'm going to chair Parliament, I simply put on a wig, and that's what government gives me. These are areas we need to sit down and reflect on as leaders because if the public is concerned about these areas, therefore we should be cautious, look at them and see how best we can improve," he said.

Tayebwa's remarks come in the wake of a formal endorsement by President Museveni, who also serves as National Chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), backing Speaker Anita Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa for retention in their respective positions in the 12th Parliament.

The endorsement followed resolutions passed during the 8th meeting of the 5th Central Executive Committee (CEC) held on Friday, February 20, 2026. The resolutions, signed by Museveni and NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, resolved that Among and Tayebwa be fronted as the party's official candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the upcoming parliamentary term.

Party officials confirmed that their names will be forwarded to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus for formal adoption as flag bearers when the 12th Parliament convenes.

The early endorsement comes amid heightened political contestation for the top parliamentary offices, with several Members of Parliament from both the NRM and opposition parties expressing interest ahead of elections expected during the first sitting of the new Parliament.

Meanwhile, Norbert Mao, President General of the Democratic Party (DP), has officially declared his candidacy for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala, Mao said he had concluded a nationwide consultation process and gathered sufficient support to inform his decision to enter the race.

Mao described corruption as Uganda's most pressing challenge, arguing that it has become deeply entrenched among individuals in positions of authority. Mao pledged that, if elected Speaker, he would prioritize accountability, transparency, and institutional integrity within Parliament, emphasizing that the legislature must reclaim its oversight role and ensure that public resources are managed responsibly.

Mao characterized Uganda as having ended up with what he termed an "accidental Speaker" following Oulanyah's death, arguing that the next Speaker should be a deliberate and well-considered choice rather than one shaped by circumstance. He contended that Anita Among assumed office due to unforeseen circumstances rather than as part of a long-term leadership plan for Parliament.

Despite the Democratic Party currently holding only six parliamentary seats, Mao said his political experience, leadership credentials, and the cooperation agreement between the DP and the NRM place him in a favorable position. He revealed that several MPs, including some from outside his party, have reached out to pledge their support and assure him of their votes.

Mao also disclosed that he has initiated consultations with President Museveni under the DP-NRM cooperation framework, emphasizing dialogue, consensus-building, and political accommodation as central to his approach.

However, Mao asked supporters and party members not to actively campaign for him, stating that he possesses the qualifications, experience, and track record necessary to contest for the position.

Some of Mao's supporters have compared his leadership style to that of the late Jacob Oulanyah, describing him as a conciliatory and unifying figure capable of presiding over Parliament with balance and inclusivity.

The speakership race has drawn multiple contenders from within the NRM and beyond, making it one of the most closely watched political developments of the year.

Other candidates who have expressed interest include Persis Namuganza, MP-elect for Bukono County and State Minister for Housing; Lydia Wanyoto, MP-elect for Mbale City; Florence Asiimwe Akiiki, Woman MP-elect for Masindi District; and Yorke Odria Alioni, MP for Aringa South County.