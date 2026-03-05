Kenya: Record 822 Cyclists Set for 2026 Loop Safari Gravel Series Opener in Limuru

Nairobi — A record 822 cyclists have registered for the season opener of the LOOP Safari Gravel Series scheduled for Saturday, March 7, at the Limuru Country Club.

The highly anticipated gravel cycling series returns this year with a four-leg calendar that will once again take riders across some of Kenya's most scenic and demanding off-road terrains, blending elite competition with recreational cycling and adventure tourism.

Among the headline participants for the Limuru race are Ugandan cycling stars Jordan Schleck and Mary Aleper, both of whom have established themselves as dominant figures in the regional gravel racing scene.

Schleck has so far won five out of the eight races held across the two seasons, winning twice in the inaugural season in 2024 and thrice last year, including the season ender at Vipingo Ridge in August.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking ahead of Saturday's race, Schleck expressed excitement about returning to competition and confidence in his preparation.

"I'm really looking forward to the opening leg in Limuru. The LOOP Safari Gravel Series has grown tremendously, and it's always exciting to line up against such a strong field. I've prepared well for this season and I'm hoping to enjoy the race and see how it unfolds. I am quite familiar with the series having won in five out of eight races and I am hoping to bank on my experience to get a win in the opening leg," said Schleck.

The Limuru event will feature three race distances catering to different categories of riders. Of the 822 registered cyclists, 115 have registered for the elite 100km race, while 366 cyclists will compete in the 50km race, and 235 cyclists will take part in the 20km recreational category.

Team competition is also expected to be fierce this season, with Monica Jelimo set to lead Team Ariya Finergy Solar Vortex for the first time as captain.

Jelimo, who finished second overall in the women's standings last year, expressed confidence in her team's preparation ahead of the Limuru opener.

"Our preparations have gone well and the team is ready for the season," said Jelimo. "We have a strong squad of 21 cyclists this year, and everyone is motivated. Limuru is a beautiful place to ride, and we are hoping the weather will be favourable so we can enjoy the race and start the season strongly."

Team Ariya Finergy Solar Vortex finished second in last year's team standings, and Jelimo believes their squad this season gives them a strong chance of challenging for the overall team title in 2026.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The top ten finishers in the elite 100-kilometre race for both men and women set to claim cash prizes of KES 20,000, KES 15,000, KES 10,000, KES 8,000, KES 7,000, KES 6,000, KES 5,000, KES 4,000and KES 3,000, respectively.