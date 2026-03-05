Botswana: Mining Conference to Tackle Industrial Challenges

Gaborone — In the face of challenges the energy sector and commodity sale have posed on the national economy, the upcoming Botswana Mining and Energy Conference and Expo (BME) comes at an opportune time for industry players to seek to chart a new course.

This was said by Mr Tshepo Mhozya, the Country Director of Spire Events the organiser of the BME, during a press briefing ahead of the conference, scheduled for March 16 and 17 at the Boipuso Hall in Gaborone's Fairgrounds Financial District.

Mr Mhozya said the conference would bring together regional and international stakeholders across the mining and energy value chain, among them policymakers, investors, and technology partners, for social dialogue aimed at advancing the national economic diversification agenda under the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme (BETP) and the twelfth National Development Plan (NDP 12).

"The conference will have the entire mineral resources value chain gathering in Gaborone, and we will highlght commodity processing, mining investment trends, exploration, opportunities, precious base and bulk metals, financing models as well as technological innovations disrupting the mining and energy industry," Mr Mhozya said.

He said in this, their fourth annual edition they would introduce a dedicated session focused solely on solar, batteries and energy storage, which he said would play a crucial role in clean energy transformation in Botswana.

Mr Mhozya said they anticipate the participation of 1200 senior level executives from international organisations, governments and stakeholders from more than 30 countries for networking, partnering and business matching over the two days of the conference.

He said among the diverse topics would include a look into the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) as well as critical minerals- the non-fuel raw materials essential for economic, energy and national security- which he said in the Botswana context has to include diamonds.

"We cannot define critical minerals in the exact same manner the United States or China do, we have to look at our own situation, what is most critical to us, and what could be useful in transforming our economy in the long term," Mr Mhozya said.

Speaking from the same podium, Ms Lesego Seleke, the acting chief executive officer (CEO) of First Capital Bank Botswana announced that her institution was sponsoring the conference to the tune of US$15 000 (approximately P200 000).

"Our participation as the event's gold sponsor reflects our belief that sustainable economic progress is driven through collaboration between industry, government and the private sector. The BME provides an important platform to advance innovation, investment and responsible resource development aligned to Botswana's long term growth ambitions," Ms Seleke said.

Meanwhile, Ms Tebogo Thedi of Export Credit Insurance and Guarantee Company Botswana (BECI) enunciated on their function to develop and equip bushinesses with trade credit insurance policies to protect them from the perils of non-payment by creditors, and in addition their provision of business growth tools such as construction bonds and guarantees.

She said they look forward to participate in the conference particularly to engage with mining and energy stakeholders on risk management.

Ms Keletso Tselayakgosi, founder and CEO of VOSS BW, which provides high impact training programmes and psychometric assessments to professionals of different trades and vocations to fine prepare them for their careers, said human resource identification, training and management would be crucial if the energy and mineral sector was to deliver on its role to diversify the economy.

BOPA