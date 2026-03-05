Botswana: Tinashe Tennis Promising Star

Gaborone — Tennis continues to showcase a growing pool of talented young players emerging from its development programmes.

The sport's development structure has proven effective, with many players introduced to the game as early as four-years-old. This is largely due to the support of parents and the efforts of the Botswana Tennis Association (BTA), which has created a conducive platform for young talent to thrive.

One rising player proving to be a formidable opponent is Tinashe Phatshwane, born in 2012, whose playing style has captured the attention of tennis enthusiasts.

Known for his aggressive approach on court and a never-give-up attitude, Tinashe is steadily making a name for himself.

His performances place him among Botswana's emerging tennis talents following in the footsteps of players such as Denzel Seetso, Mark Nawa, Ntungamili Raguin, Seabo Saleshando and Esi Molefe.

His impressive performances have also earned him a one-year scholarship at the African Regional Training Centre in Sousse in Tunisia, courtesy of the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT).

The 14-year-old will join one of Botswana's top players, Malak Macheng, in North Africa. While in Tunisia, Tinashe will continue his studies online while competing in both local and international tournaments.

Standing at 1.80 metres, Tinashe comes from a family of four and began playing tennis at the age of four in Francistown. He was first coached by Lashani Madubeko, popularly known as Coach Dux, at the Donga BDF Tennis Courts.

In 2019, while playing for Banana Tennis Club, he trained under the late Mthandazo Sibanda until the coach's passing in 2022. His development continued in 2023 under Lesego Mathekela, before he was later coached in 2024 by Archie Kemoabe, an ITF Level 1 coach.

After picking up the racket at four, Tinashe began competing in tournaments two years later. Among them were local Junior Opens organised by tennis clubs and the BTA's Re Ba Bona Ha development tournaments, where he competed in the Under-10 Red and Orange categories.

He consistently performed well, winning medals in many tournaments before progressing to the Under-10 Green Dot category, where he continued to collect medals in almost every event he entered.

In 2021, at just 10 years old, he was selected for the Under-12 national team to represent Botswana at the Southern African ITF/CAT Regional Tournament in Mozambique. The team went on to win the gold medal.

His dedication and hard work have ensured his continued selection to national teams.

Currently, he is ranked number one locally in the Under-14 category and is also among the top-ranked players in Africa under the CAT rankings.

BOPA