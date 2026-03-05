Kenya: 576 Youth Apply for One Job That Requires Facing Teargas

Nairobi — Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa has disclosed that a total of 600 Kenyans applied for a single job in his office.

Thang'wa revealed that his office received 576 applications for one vacancy for a photographer and video editor, describing the situation as the growing desperation among young Kenyans searching for work.

According to the senator, the job advert was posted on January 25, 2026 and the deadline has since passed.

Out of the 576 applications received, 533 were from male applicants while 43 were from women.

"These numbers are not just remarkable; they are a strong signal of the scale of youth unemployment in the country," the senator said in a statement released on March 4.

He noted that nearly 600 qualified young Kenyans competing for a single job should not be seen as a statistic to celebrate but rather a clear sign that the country needs to urgently address the unemployment crisis.

- The unusual skills required -

The job advertisement had attracted attention because of its unusual requirements.

The successful candidate will be required to take photos and shoot videos during public activities, including in volatile and unpredictable environments.

The advert stated that the person hired should not be afraid of police, teargas or chaotic situations and should be able to operate a camera even in the middle of commotion.

Applicants were also told they must remain calm under pressure and meet tight deadlines while documenting events as they unfold.

Interestingly, the advert stated that experience was not mandatory, saying even a willing learner would be considered.

Despite the risks described in the job listing, hundreds of young Kenyans still applied.

"Our youth are not afraid. They are not broken. They are simply unemployed and desperate for opportunity," he said.

The senator used the numbers from the job applications to question the effectiveness of government initiatives meant to tackle youth unemployment.

He pointed to the NYOTA Programme, a national initiative aimed at creating opportunities for young people.

The senator questioned the impact of the program, arguing that if it was working well, a single entry-level job would not attract hundreds of applicants.

"When 600 young people are battling for a single opportunity, how can the government claim success?" he asked.

The senator thanked all the 576 applicants for showing interest in the position and said their applications reflect the huge talent that exists among Kenya's youth.

He said his office would keep the applications as part of a talent pool that could be considered for future opportunities.

"Every application we received reflects the immense potential that exists within our young generation," he said.

The senator added that his office will continue advocating for policies that create more opportunities for young people across the country.