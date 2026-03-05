Kenya: Water Resources Authority Launches App for Online Permits, Digital Payments

Nairobi — Kenya's water regulator has launched a mobile application that will allow water users to apply for permits online, make digital payments and check regulatory requirements without visiting its offices.

The Water Resources Authority (WRA) said the new WRA Customer Mobile Application is aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and oversight in the management of rivers and groundwater resources.

The platform enables water users and vendors to apply for water abstraction permits, pay fees and comply with regulations remotely, simplifying engagement between the regulator and stakeholders.

WRA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Shurie said the digital tool is part of efforts to modernise water governance and reduce inefficiencies linked to manual processes.

"This is a game-changing app. We want to ensure efficiency in water management and eliminate wastage. The application is far more effective than the manual system," he said.

The authority added that the system will allow users to monitor water consumption patterns in real time, helping improve planning and promote sustainable use of scarce resources.

To strengthen oversight, WRA is also rolling out telemetry monitoring stations to collect real-time data on river flows and groundwater levels. This will be supported by an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to track water abstraction more accurately.

The app is currently available on the Google Play Store, where users can download it and register using their meter number and personal details.

The move reflects a broader push by government agencies to digitise services, reduce operational costs and improve compliance across regulated sectors.