Kenya: Kindiki Forgives Gachagua, Mt Kenya Critics for the Sake of Unity and Development

5 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says he is unperturbed by the barrage of attacks directed at him by opposition leaders from Mt. Kenya.

Kindiki says that as a leader and an elder from the region, he forgives those leaders for the sake of unity and development of the region.

"I have no war with my fellow leaders. I am a leader, I understand there is a today and a tomorrow. Even after our term in leadership, we will remain here as one community."

"Even those who are insulting me, I have forgiven them unconditionally because I do not want to quarrel with my brothers. As an elder of the Njuri Ncheke, I know we must maintain peace and harmony because, after politics, we will still remain as one community," Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President also added that Kenyans will not vote leaders on account of how hard they disparage others but how hard they work or have ever worked for Kenyans.

"Let someone say what they brought from the West back when they were holding public office, because when the time comes to be asked what was brought from the West and Kianjai, President Ruto and I have the answers."

"If they refuse to respect us, we will teach them a lesson; we are not pushovers. If someone brings arrogance and a barrage of insults here, we will face them man to man, face to face, head to head. They will learn the hard way," Kindiki stated.

Kindiki spoke during the inspection of the Kianjai Road and ongoing market projects in Tigania West Constituency, Meru County, where he highlighted some of the key projects the government is undertaking including roads at a cost of Sh42.7 billion shillings, Sh2.3 Billion for last mile electricity connectivity and another over Sh2 Billion for five fresh produce markets and 12 other ESP Markets in the county.

