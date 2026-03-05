Kenya: Hundreds Gather in Emurua Dikirr to Honour Late MP Johana Ng'eno and Five Community Members

Nairobi — Hundreds of residents have gathered at Emurua Dikirr Primary School to pay their last respects to their fallen leader and community members.

The remains of Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng'eno, Robert Keter, Amos Rotich, Wycliffe Rono and Nicholas Kosgei were airlifted from Nairobi and received at the school grounds where a joint requiem service will be held on Friday.

Residents reflected on their representatives final visit as they recalled how he made promises to improve their lives, and expressed a desire to leave behind a guiding spirit for the people.

The third term MP was among 5 victims of the fatal helicopter crash which happened on Saturday afternoon in Nandi County.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The bodies of Ngeno and Rono will be transported to their rural homes for an overnight vigil, in line with Kipsigis customs.

One resident noted that the day marked a painful moment for the community as they mourned a leader who had done a lot for his people.

Local leaders said the constituency had lost a leader who consistently fought for the welfare of his people, adding that Ngeno had personally supported several children in the area. The resident called on the community and leaders to continue taking care of those children in his memory.

Stanley Lagat, a resident, described Ng'eno as a leader who meant everything to the people of Emurua Dikirr.

"We gave him many names because he was our leader. There is no one here whom Johana did not touch in one way or another. " said Lagat.

Women leaders urged the political leadership to ensure that projects initiated by the late MP are completed, particularly market projects and ensure Emurua Dikiir gets a University.

Cheruiyot, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Chair, remembered the late MP as a visionary and passionate leader whose commitment to development was evident through various initiatives he championed.

"Ngeno was not only a visionary leader but also a passionate one. He will remain in our hearts," said Cheruiyot, adding that the constituency was looking forward to the realization of a promise to construct 200 housing units, expressing hope that the government will facilitate the project.

Another resident described Ngeno as a good friend, saying the news of his death was heartbreaking.

"We pray that his soul rests in peace," the resident said.