Kenya Airways Names Kiprono Kittony Chair, David Ndii Director

5 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The board of Kenya Airways (KQ) has appointed Kiprono Kittony as its new Chairman and David Ndii as a Non-Executive Director in the latest board changes.

Also appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors are Chris Diaz and Winnie Iminza Nyamute.

The appointments follow the retirement of Michael Joseph as Chair and the resignations of John Wilson and James Kabeberia as Directors.

Kittony currently serves as Chairman of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Ndii is the President of the Council of Economic Affairs, an advisory body that provides the government with research-based analysis to guide economic policy, planning and development.

