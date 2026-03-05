Malawi: High Court Adjourns Defamation Case Involving Social Media Whistle Blower Alexious Kamangila and Justice Manda

5 March 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The High Court has adjourned to May this year year a case Justice Kenan Manda is seeking damages for defamation from social media whistle blower, lawyer Alexious Kamangila.

The court this morning conducted a scheduling conference of the case where both parties mapped the case's timeline.

Among others, Pemba has given the claimant 21 days to file witness statements and skeleton arguments and that afterwards the defendant should file witness statements and skeleton arguments in 21 days.

During the conference, it was revealed that the defendant has 17 witnesses who include Chief Justice and deputy chief justice Rizine Mzikamanda and Lovemore Chikopa respectively.

Kamangila appeared before the court virtually while Manda was represented by his lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta physically.

Manda is demanding K250 million compensation for defamation and character assassination.

In the documents filed with the courts, Kamangila has listed lawyers Wapona Kita, Patrick Mpakati, Edgar Kachere, Gabriel Chembez, Francis M'mame, Pempho Likongwe, Vitumbiko Gabuduza and Davis Njobvu as some of the witnesses.

Surprisingly, Manda has indicated that he will call himself as a witness.

Apart from lawyers and judges, Kamangila has listed Charles Thupi (CEO of Salima Sugar Company), Crispin Ngunde (CEO of Malawi Law Society), Jean Piriminta (Director of Financial Intelligence Agency-FIA), Ireen Chikapa (Former Secretary for the Malawi Judicial Service Commission) and Registrar of the High Court, Commercial Division, Lilongwe Registry.

Hon Peter Dimba (Former Chairperson Parliamentary Legal Affairs Affairs, MP) has also made it on the list of witnesses Kamangila is expected to call.

Kamangila has been naming a lot of judges and lawyers for being corrupt which he said has compromised the integrity of the judicial system in the country.

The case has garnered significant public attention regarding judicial integrity and the rights of whistleblowers in the legal profession.

