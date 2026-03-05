Angolan Tourism Yields 667 Million Dollars in 2025

Berlin — The Angolan tourism sector obtained revenues of around 667 million US dollars in 2025, with a 30% increase in international arrivals, announced the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, on Wednesday in Berlin, Germany.

The minister, speaking during a meeting with businesspeople at the 60th edition of the Berlin 2026 International Tourism Fair, in Germany, which ends this Thursday (5), highlighted that the increase in visitors has made Angola the fastest-growing tourist destination in Africa and the fourth fastest-growing worldwide.

He also highlighted that the hotel industry is rapidly expanding, withan increase from 1,260 units in 2021 to 1,428 in 2024, with na occupancy rate exceeding 72%. He further stated that business tourism remains predominant, reflecting Angola's growing role as a regional business platform.

According to José de Lima Massano, this progress results from reforms and strategic investments by the Angolan government.

Regarding the training of professionals in the tourism sector, the Minister of State assured that the government plans to train ten thousand professionals by 2027, aiming to guarantee a workforce prepared for a competitive global market. "We are financing territorial master plans in 29 priority areas, ensuring that tourism development is sustainable and integrated", he reinforced. On the other hand, he considered investment as the engine that will transform Angola's tourism potential into reality.

For this initiative, he recalled that the Government approved €449 billion for the construction of essential infrastructure in integrated tourist zones, creating the basis for private investment along the South coast.

He reiterated that Angola is open, prepared, and committed to building a sustainable, competitive, and globally connected tourism sector. Therefore, he appealed to entrepreneurs to be part of this journey of investing, establishing partnerships, and discovering a country where opportunity and natural beauty walk hand in hand.

The second day of ITB 2026 was marked by Angola's distinction with three awards related to the categories "Best Destination and Diverse Landscapes of the Year," "Best Promotional Video of a Tourist Destination," and "Minister of Tourism of the Year: Resurrection".

Culture was also prominent, with emphasis on kizomba, semba, and kuduro music, as well as Angolan dance styles, a fact that compelled other exhibitors to "abandon" their stands to sample and enjoy the Angolan experience.

For this Thursday, the organization's program includes business meetings and the closing ceremony of the event, which will be marked by a dinner with the exhibitors.

In addition to business and knowledge content, ITB 2026, which coincides with the 60th anniversary celebrations of this event, focuses on experiences that strengthen relationships between participants, aiming at the development of tourism.

The world's largest tourism fair is promoted by Messe Berlin, focusing on digitalization, sustainability, and the international expansion of the ITB network to emerging markets. This edition features the participation of more than five thousand exhibitors from over 170 countries worldwide, with the motto "Discover the stories behind 60 years of legacy". The event also focuses on the theme "Leading tourism towards balance", emphasizing sustainability, artificial intelligence, and the future of travel. QCB/CS/TED/jmc