Egypt: Al Ahly to Appeal Riveiro Ruling

Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, have announced they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a FIFA ruling that ordered them to pay former coach Jose Riveiro US$588 000 in compensation after sacking him last year.

The decision by FIFA's Players' Status Chamber grants the former Orlando Pirates coach full compensation for his contract despite a brief spell at the club, including a three-month penalty clause stipulated in his contract.

But Al Ahly say they will appeal to CAS. They have a maximum of three weeks after receiving the detailed grounds for the ruling to make their appeal.

"The ruling is not final. There are further levels of litigation and an appeal will be submitted in accordance with the applicable procedures," Al Ahly legal advisor Abdullah Shehata told the club's website.

Riveiro left Pirates four matches before the end of last season to take over at Al Ahly and debuted with the Cairo club at the Club World Cup in the U.S in June.

During his 94-day tenure, the Spanish-born coach oversaw seven matches in the domestic league and the Club World Cup, securing one win, two defeats, and four draws.

Riveiro left Ahly after just three months in charge, with Danish manager Jess Thorup taking over.

In January, Swedish club AIK announced the appointment of Riveiro as their new coach on a three-year contract.-Super Sport