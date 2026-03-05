Africa: Multichoice to Shut Down Showmax Streaming Service After 11 Years

MultiChoice Group said it will shut down its streaming platform Showmax after 11 years of operation as the company reviews its digital strategy.

The decision was communicated to subscribers in an email on Thursday. The company said the move follows a review by the Showmax board.

"Following a comprehensive review, the Showmax Board has taken the decision to discontinue the Showmax service in the near future," the company said.

MultiChoice said the service will continue operating for now and there will be no interruption to current subscriptions.

Subscribers will be informed in advance about the timeline for the shutdown and any next steps. The company did not provide a date for the closure.

Showmax launched in 2015 in South Africa as a subscription video streaming platform offering movies, series, documentaries and sports content. The service later expanded across multiple African markets as demand for online streaming increased.

The shutdown comes as MultiChoice reshapes its digital strategy and faces competition from global streaming platforms.

The development also follows regulatory approval for the acquisition of MultiChoice by French media group Canal+. The deal includes a cash offer of ZAR125 per share for shares not already owned by the company.

The transaction also includes commitments related to investment in local content and participation of historically disadvantaged groups in South Africa's audiovisual sector.

Key Takeaways

The shutdown of Showmax reflects pressure on regional streaming platforms as global competition increases. African streaming services face high content costs, infrastructure challenges and competition from global players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. These companies invest billions of dollars each year in content and technology. Showmax was created to provide a regional alternative focused on African audiences and local productions. The platform built a catalog of local shows and sports programming and expanded into dozens of countries. However, streaming economics remain difficult in many African markets. Lower subscription prices, payment challenges and slower broadband adoption reduce margins compared with global markets. The planned acquisition of MultiChoice by Canal+ may accelerate changes in strategy. Canal+ operates television and streaming businesses in Europe and Africa and may integrate digital services into a broader content distribution strategy. The closure of Showmax signals a shift in how African media groups approach streaming, with a focus on scale, partnerships and consolidation across the industry.