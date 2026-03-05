Africa: Weego Raises $1.1m to Expand Mobility Platform Across Africa

Weego, a Moroccan-Senegalese mobility startup, raised $1.1 million in a funding round led by Azur Innovation Fund to expand its transport platform across Africa.

The company operates a mobility-as-a-service application that integrates different transport options into one interface. Users can access public transit, ride-hailing and other services through the platform.

Weego was founded in 2020 by Saad Jittou and Mor Niane.

The company said the funding will support expansion into more cities in Morocco and strengthen enterprise transport services through its WeegoLines product. The platform is also preparing for regional expansion across other African markets.

WeegoLines provides transport management services for companies. The system helps employers organize employee transport routes and logistics through a digital platform.

"Transportation remains one of the main barriers to economic activity in many cities," Chief Executive Officer Saad Jittou said in a statement. "We are building the technological layer that helps make existing mobility infrastructure more efficient and accessible."

The company's application connects fragmented transport systems and coordinates services across different providers.

Urban mobility services have grown across African cities as demand rises for alternatives to private vehicles and informal transport networks.

The funding will also support development of the company's multimodal platform and expansion into new markets.

Key Takeaways

Mobility-as-a-service platforms aim to integrate transport networks that are often fragmented across many African cities. Public buses, informal minibuses, taxis and ride-hailing platforms often operate without coordination. This creates gaps in route planning, ticketing and data. Platforms like Weego attempt to solve this problem by creating a digital layer that aggregates multiple services into one system. The approach has gained traction globally as cities try to improve transport efficiency without building new infrastructure. Corporate transport is also becoming a large market. Companies often provide staff shuttles because public transport systems do not reliably connect residential areas with business districts. Mobility platforms that manage routes, scheduling and payments can reduce transport costs for employers while improving reliability for workers. Urbanization trends across Africa are also driving demand for integrated transport systems. The United Nations projects that African cities will add hundreds of millions of residents in the coming decades. Startups that provide digital coordination for existing transport infrastructure are positioning themselves to capture part of that growth as mobility demand increases.