Ethiopia: Gebeya Partners M-Pesa Ethiopia to Launch Ai Tools Subscription

Ethiopian AI platform Gebeya has partnered with M-Pesa Ethiopia to launch a new subscription product that gives users access to artificial intelligence creation tools through mobile payments.

The product, called the Dala AI Bundle, allows Ethiopians to subscribe to AI tools and pay directly through their M-Pesa wallets.

Gebeya said the partnership marks the first time a mobile money operator in Africa has bundled AI creation tools as a mainstream digital service.

The bundle allows users to access AI-powered tools without needing credit cards or international payment systems. Payments are processed through the M-Pesa platform.

Gebeya develops AI systems designed for Africa's service and creative economy. Its platform provides an AI agent that functions as a digital assistant for entrepreneurs and creators.

The company said the service allows users to create digital assets and content through mobile devices.

"We are handing the tools of creation to anyone with a mobile phone," Chief Executive Officer Amadou Daffe said in a statement.

The launch expands Gebeya's work in Ethiopia following its collaboration with Safaricom through the Safaricom Talent Cloud, which trains software developers.

M-Pesa Ethiopia said the partnership reflects its strategy to expand beyond payments into digital services.

By integrating AI subscriptions into the mobile money platform, users can access new digital tools using a payment system already widely used in the country.

Key Takeaways

The partnership highlights the growing link between artificial intelligence services and mobile money platforms in Africa. Many AI products require international payment methods such as credit cards or online wallets. These options remain limited across many African markets where mobile money is the dominant payment system. By enabling AI subscriptions through mobile money, companies can reach a much larger user base. M-Pesa has become one of the most widely used digital financial services platforms in Africa. The system processes billions of transactions each year and serves millions of users across multiple markets. Ethiopia has one of the largest populations on the continent, but digital service adoption has historically been constrained by payment infrastructure and regulatory limits. Mobile money expansion in the country is now opening access to new digital services including online commerce, financial tools and software subscriptions. The integration of AI tools into mobile money ecosystems may also support digital entrepreneurship, allowing creators, freelancers and small businesses to access software that previously required international payments or enterprise contracts. As AI services become more integrated into everyday business operations, payment accessibility may become a key factor in how widely these tools are adopted across emerging markets.