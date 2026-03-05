South Africa: Proteas Fail to End Their New Zealand World Cup Knockout Hoodoo With Semi Loss

New Zealand 173 for 1 (Finn Allen 100 not out, Kagiso Rabada 1-22) beat South Africa 169 for 8 (Marco Jansen 55 not out, Cole McConchie 2-9) by nine wickets.

It was a derby between the two best men's cricket teams to never win a World Cup as South Africa clashed with New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Wednesday, 4 March.

New Zealand emerged as comfortable nine-wicket winners in the tussle after restricting the Proteas to 169 for eight, and then chasing this tally without breaking a sweat.

Kiwi openers Tim Seifert and Finn Alselen put on 100-run partnership as they both claimed half-centuries. Kagiso Rabada eventually broke the stand after the pair had piled on 117 runs, but the damage was already done. Allen eventually finished on 100 not out to help his country reach the final.

In South Africa's innings, all-rounder Marco Jansen dragged his team to a respectable, but shaky total of 169. He scored an unbeaten 55 coming in at number seven, adding to his 11 wickets overall in the tournament.

Jansen had not been called on to bat much in the tournament, due to a combination of South Africa's dominant top-order form, as well as being rested in some matches. But he stepped up with bat in hand when the Proteas needed him, even though his...