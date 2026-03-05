South Africa: Walling Communities Along the N2 Is Consistent With the European History of Internment

4 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

We should not encircle and wall communities, as if to suggest that, well, that's just the way those communities are, so let's sequester them and get them out of sight. Building a wall is as much about the people it inters as it is about what type of society we want to live in.

I was invited to buka puasa (open the Ramadan fast) with family and friends in Cape Town last weekend. I declined, quietly ... I live in a village about 60km from the city, and I have become scared of travelling into Cape Town on the N2.

This is not some phobia. A few years ago, a rock was thrown through my car window and shattered my jaw, ripped out teeth and the labial frenum, split my bottom lip and left me concussed. Whenever I drive past the spot where I was attacked, I instinctively raise my elbow and forearm to cover my face.

A year or so after that attack, I made the near-fatal error of turning south off the N2 towards the Makassar Kramat. I was attacked ... The car was almost totally wrecked when I ran off the road. Today, my mandible is held in place with a metal piece ... I spill drinks, frequently bite my tongue ... and I have nightmares. I avoid driving into the city.

There is, now, talk of building a wall along (parts of) the N2. It's a bad idea. It's a horrible idea. It has enormous historical and symbolic significance....

