South Africa: Constructive Dismissal or Racial Discrimination? a Closer Look At Maleka V Boyce

The Constitutional Court's recent decision in Maleka v Boyce N.O. and Others [2026] ZACC 7 will be remembered less for its majority ruling, which refused condonation in a constructive dismissal dispute, than for the searing dissent penned by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

In a minority judgment concurred in by Chief Justice Maya, Mathopo J and Rogers J, Madlanga ADJC transformed what had been litigated for nearly a decade as a dispute about reporting lines and corporate restructuring into a powerful indictment of racial tokenism in white-dominated corporate South Africa.

The question that must be asked, however, is whether this transformation was warranted by the record, or whether the dissent, for all its moral force, made the case about something it was never about.

The case as Maleka pleaded it

Reynolds Maleka was an IT Director at ADT Security, employed through Tyco International and seated on ADT's executive committee. When ADT's managing director, Stuart Clarkson, announced without consultation that Maleka would henceforth report to a newly appointed fellow director, Allan Quinn, rather than to Clarkson himself, Maleka viewed this as a demotion. He resigned the following day and referred a constructive dismissal dispute to the CCMA under section 186(1)(e) of the Labour Relations Act.

At no point in the litigation (not before the CCMA, not before the Labour Court, not before the Labour Appeal Court, and not in his founding papers before the Constitutional Court) did Maleka allege racial discrimination.

His resignation letter...