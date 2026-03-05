South Africa: Constructive Dismissal or Racial Discrimination? a Closer Look At Maleka V Boyce

4 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marthinus Van Staden

The Constitutional Court's recent decision in Maleka v Boyce N.O. and Others [2026] ZACC 7 will be remembered less for its majority ruling, which refused condonation in a constructive dismissal dispute, than for the searing dissent penned by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

In a minority judgment concurred in by Chief Justice Maya, Mathopo J and Rogers J, Madlanga ADJC transformed what had been litigated for nearly a decade as a dispute about reporting lines and corporate restructuring into a powerful indictment of racial tokenism in white-dominated corporate South Africa.

The question that must be asked, however, is whether this transformation was warranted by the record, or whether the dissent, for all its moral force, made the case about something it was never about.

The case as Maleka pleaded it

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Reynolds Maleka was an IT Director at ADT Security, employed through Tyco International and seated on ADT's executive committee. When ADT's managing director, Stuart Clarkson, announced without consultation that Maleka would henceforth report to a newly appointed fellow director, Allan Quinn, rather than to Clarkson himself, Maleka viewed this as a demotion. He resigned the following day and referred a constructive dismissal dispute to the CCMA under section 186(1)(e) of the Labour Relations Act.

At no point in the litigation (not before the CCMA, not before the Labour Court, not before the Labour Appeal Court, and not in his founding papers before the Constitutional Court) did Maleka allege racial discrimination.

His resignation letter...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.