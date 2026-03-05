Egypt: Nile Dam Dispute Drifting Toward a Conflict Its Protagonists Cannot Afford

For centuries Egypt has treated the Nile as a birthright, not a shared lifeline. Now, as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam rises without a binding agreement, the river has become the fault line of a dispute edging dangerously toward catastrophe.

For 5,000 years, Egypt has treated the Nile as if it were its own. Not a shared inheritance threading through 11 nations, not a transboundary lifeline sustaining a continent, but a birthright, ancient, unassailable and non-negotiable.

That assumption has now crashed into a 145-metre wall of concrete rising from the Blue Nile gorge in the Ethiopian highlands. What makes this moment uniquely dangerous is not the engineering. It is the fact that all three nations at the centre of this dispute are simultaneously fighting battles on other fronts, economic, political and, in Sudan's case, military, yet none of them can afford to lose the water war.

That is not a recipe for compromise. That is a recipe for catastrophe.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was officially inaugurated on 9 September 2025. With a generation capacity of 5.15 gigawatts and a reservoir that completed its final filling stage in September 2024, it is the largest hydroelectric project on the African continent. The ceremony was attended by the presidents of Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti and South Sudan.

Egypt and Sudan sent no representatives.

Instead, Cairo went to the United Nations Security Council to formally protest against what it described as Ethiopia's unilateral violation...