Sudan: Energy Ministry Assures Public of Stable Fuel Supplies

- The Ministry of Energy on Wednesday reassured citizens that petroleum product supplies remain stable and are flowing normally, with available quantities sufficient to meet national demand through the end of April 2026.

The ministry stated that necessary future supplies have been secured in coordination with local and international partners to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability nationwide.

Distribution to fuel stations across all states will continue according to the regular schedule during Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr, and beyond, without disruption. The ministry urged citizens not to heed rumors and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining market stability.