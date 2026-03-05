Sudan: Interior and Education Ministers Confirm Secondary School Exams to Proceed As Scheduled

- The Emergency Chamber for the 2026 Secondary School Examinations met Wednesday under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa and Education and National Upbringing Minister Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zein Hajar.

The Education Minister confirmed that preparations for the exams inside and outside Sudan are progressing as planned, praising community initiatives supporting the process. He assured families and students that all arrangements have been completed for exams to begin on April 13, 2026.

A total of 2,500 examination centers have been established inside Sudan, in addition to 35 centers abroad. Alternative exams for refugee students in western Chad are scheduled to conclude on May 11, 2026.

The minister urged families to disregard rumors and rely on official sources for information.