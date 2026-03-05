Sudan: TSC Vice-President Meets Liberian Foreign Minister

4 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- TSC Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Agar met Wednesday with Liberia's Foreign Minister Ms. Sara Beysolow.

Agar provided a detailed briefing on Sudan's political and humanitarian situation, stating that the country is facing a major conspiracy. He asserted that the ongoing war is being orchestrated by parties using the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to alter Sudan's demographic composition, characterizing it as an attempted occupation and settlement project.

Agar outlined the scale of damage inflicted on infrastructure and cited internationally documented human rights violations. He warned that the proposed initiatives fail to tackle the underlying causes, leaving Sudan exposed to recurring crises.

He called on Liberia to support Sudan's position advocating African solutions to African problems and urged greater efforts to help Sudan regain its seat in the African Union.

