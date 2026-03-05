Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Government of Hope's Commitment to Supporting Civil Defense Forces

4 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Kamil Idris on Wednesday attended the celebration of the World Civil Defence Day in Khartoum, held under the theme "Environmental Risk Management for a Resilient and Sustainable Future."

The event was attended by Interior Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Civil Defense Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra, Health Minister Dr. Haitham Mohammed, Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza, Secretary-General of the National Council for Civil Defense Lt. Gen. (Police) Dr. Othman Atta, and several military, police, security, and executive officials.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Martyr Major (Police) Engineer Mohamed Salah Salam Hall and toured the Civil Defense exhibition, which featured modern rescue, firefighting, and ambulance equipment. He also inspected the Early Warning Center and praised the Italian government's support for the facility.

In his address, Idris hailed the continued victories of the Sudanese Armed Forces and allied forces in the "Battle of Dignity," paying tribute to fallen martyrs. He expressed optimism that 2026 would be a year of peace for Sudan.

He commended the vital role played by Civil Defense Forces in rescue and emergency operations, affirming the Government of Hope's commitment to providing all necessary equipment, training, and incentives. "Investing in Civil Defense Forces is an investment in the safety of the homeland and the future of the Sudanese nation," he said.

