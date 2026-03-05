Sudan: Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Assured of Stability for Upcoming Agricultural Season

- Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Professor Ismat Gurashi, chaired the first ministerial council meeting from the ministry's headquarters in Khartoum via video conference. The meeting included the participation of the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Engineer Dau al-Bayt Abdul-Rahman Mansour, representing the Irrigation Directorate in Madani, alongside directors of general directorates, heads of units, and technical centers affiliated with the ministry.

During the meeting, Minister Gurashi praised the efforts of staff working in the irrigation sector, affirming his commitment to removing all impediments affecting the ministry's operations. The session reviewed performance reports from various directorates, units, and technical centers, highlighting both achievements and the specific challenges faced by each entity. Discussions also covered obstacles encountered by the General Authority for Irrigation and Excavation Works, the Hydraulic Research Center, the General Meteorological Authority, the Drinking Water and Sanitation Unit, and the National Drilling and Investment Company.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Undersecretary Engineer Dau al-Bayt Abdul-Rahman Mansour presented a comprehensive report on the irrigation sector's performance over the past period, noting the successes that contributed to the stability of agricultural operations in the previous season.