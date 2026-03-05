Uganda: Minister of Finance Meets Sudanese Voluntary Return Committee Delegation in Uganda

- Minister of Finance, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, met with a delegation from the High Committee for the Voluntary Return of Sudanese Refugees in the Republic of Uganda, who fled due to the attacks by the country's rebel militias. The minister reviewed the conditions of Sudanese citizens in Uganda, affirming the government's commitment to supporting their return by coordinating with airlines and domestic transport companies to arrange their journey home.

The minister commended the committee's role in organizing the return process and praised the Ugandan government for its hospitality toward Sudanese citizens during the conflict. He emphasized that the return and resettlement of citizens in their home regions remain a government priority.

Major General Engineer Abdel Karim Yousuf Yagoub, head of the delegation, provided a detailed explanation of the committee's mandate, highlighting the urgent need for Sudanese refugees in Uganda to return home, especially given the recent improvement in security conditions in Sudan. He indicated that the first phase targets approximately 10,000 citizens to return via airlines, noting the high cost due to the lack of alternative transportation and the hardships faced by Sudanese abroad.

The delegation head expressed hope that efforts would be coordinated in the coming days to continue voluntary return operations and called upon civil society to contribute to the initiative.