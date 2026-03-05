Namibia: Man City Falter As Premier League Leaders Arsenal Go Seven Points Clear

Manchester City stumbled in the Premier League title race on Wednesday, held to a costly 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest as Bukayo Saka's goal against Brighton sent Arsenal seven points clear.

The Gunners are favourites to win their first English league crown since 2004 but have found it impossible to shake off the attentions of Pep Guardiola's charging City.

The two teams will go head to head at the Etihad on April 19 but Wednesday's results could have a huge impact on the title race when the dust settles.

On a busy night of action, Arsenal drew first blood in the battle for the Premier League crown, with Saka celebrating his 300th Arsenal appearance with a goal in the ninth minute at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

The England man received the ball on the right before cutting in and hitting a shot from the edge of the penalty area which took a deflection off Carlos Baleba before squirming through the legs of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The home side dominated possession and had more shots but Arsenal kept them at bay, digging deep to see out a nerve-jangling 1-0 win.

Second-placed City, who have a game in hand, appeared to be on course to match their rivals and stay within five points of the top.

But they twice surrendered their lead to relegation-threatened Forest, whose battling performance in a 2-2 draw kept them out of the drop zone, above West Ham on goal difference.

Erling Haaland was back for City after missing the win against Leeds at the weekend but it was January signing Antoine Semenyo who caught the eye again.

The former Bournemouth man volleyed home in the 31st minute from an awkward height following a cross by Rayan Cherki.

Since his City debut in January, only Viktor Gyokeres (10) has been involved in more goals in all competitions among Premier League players than Semenyo, who has seven goals and two assists.

But Morgan Gibbs-White produced a moment of magic to pull Forest level, backheeling home in the 56th minute after Ola Aina's deep cross was nodded back across goal by Igor Jesus.

That sparked a renewed sense of urgency from City and they were back in front just six minutes later after the unmarked Rodri headed home Rayan Ait-Nouri's corner.

However, Forest were far from beaten and midfielder Elliot Anderson picked out the bottom corner of the goal with a beautifully crafted finish in the 76th minute to peg City back again.

Joao Pedro hat-trick

In the tight race for Champions League qualification, Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick for Chelsea, who came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-1, pushing Liverpool down to sixth spot.

Douglas Luiz flicked home in the second minute to put Unai Emery's men ahead but Joao Pedro tapped home in the 35th minute for his 12th Premier League goal of the season.

A clever clip over the goalkeeper on the cusp of half-time gave the Brazilian his second of the game.

Cole Palmer made it 3-1 in the second half and Joao Pedro tapped home Alejandro Garnacho's cross to complete his hat-trick.

The win lifted Chelsea to fifth spot in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Villa.

The top five teams in the Premier League are almost certain to qualify for the Champions League thanks to the strong showing of English sides in Europe this season.

West Ham beat Fulham 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Crysencio Summerville to move level with Forest on 28 points.

Forest and West Ham are now just one point behind Tottenham, who are in action against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

In the late game on Wednesday, William Osula scored a dramatic last minute goal to give Newcastle a 2-1 win against Manchester United.

Anthony Gordon gave Newcastle the lead in the first half injury time, but Casemiro equalised for Manchester United a few minutes later.