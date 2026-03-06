Rwanda: Senators Urge Ankle Monitors, Digital Tools to Cut Prison Congestion

In 2022, prison occupancy stood at about 140% but has since reduced to 103%.

Senators have proposed wider use of technology, including electronic ankle monitors and improvements to the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), to further reduce overcrowding in correctional facilities.

The proposals were raised as the Senate reviewed a report on the activities of the Senate Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights for the 2024/2025 fiscal year and its plans for 2025/2026.

The report was presented by the committee chairperson, Senator Adrie Umuhire.

Rwanda recognised the use of electronic surveillance for suspects or accused persons in its legislation in 2019, but the provision has yet to be effectively implemented, according to senators.

The report notes that the National Commission for Human Rights carried out activities aimed at protecting and promoting human rights, including investigating complaints, monitoring respect for rights during elections, and assessing the situation of persons with disabilities and refugees.

The commission inspected 14 correctional facilities, 112 detention cells at Rwanda Investigation Bureau stations, 28 transit centres, three rehabilitation centres, and mental health hospitals.

Measures taken to address prison congestion have produced results.

Overcrowding decreased by 24 per cent during the 2024/2025 period, bringing occupancy to 110 per cent. Subsequent inspections showed congestion had further declined to 103.8 per cent.

The Senate committee welcomed the progress but noted that several challenges remain. Complaints related to property disputes and expropriation continue to rise, while delays persist in uploading court judgments into the IECMS digital system.

The report also highlighted challenges affecting persons with disabilities, including lack of identity registration for some children, overcrowding in specialised centres, and limited specialised equipment and trained teachers in schools.

Rehabilitation centres were also reported to be overcrowded, hosting 8,784 people against a capacity of 7,464, representing an occupancy rate of 110.6 per cent.

Senators raise concerns

During the discussion, senators acknowledged the progress made but called for additional measures to address the remaining challenges.

Senator Frank Habineza said the report showed improvements in the protection of human rights but emphasised that gaps remain.

"The report indicates that 654 cases were received and more than 80 per cent were resolved. What is being done about the remaining cases that have not yet been addressed?" he asked.

Habineza also raised concerns about the growing number of complaints related to property disputes and expropriation.

"Why do these cases continue to dominate the complaints received by the commission? What measures are being taken to reduce them and address delays in the justice system?" he said.

He also pointed to welfare concerns in some correctional facilities.

"There are still issues related to wellbeing, overcrowding and cleanliness in prisons. These are matters that require continued attention," he said.

Habineza further highlighted challenges faced by persons with disabilities in accessing education and called for stronger economic opportunities for refugees.

Senator Pelagie Uwera said some measures intended to reduce prison overcrowding were not yet fully implemented.

"There are policies aimed at reducing prison congestion, including the use of technology to monitor some convicts outside prison. However, these measures are not yet fully utilised," she said.

She added that increased use of electronic monitoring could ensure that not all offenders serve sentences in prison.

Uwera also raised concerns about delays in transit centres, noting that more than 800 people had stayed there longer than the expected period.

"When individuals remain in these centres beyond the planned time, it can affect their wellbeing and cause stress. It may also reduce trust in public institutions," she said.

She added that prolonged stays also increase costs for the government, which must continue providing services to the detainees.

Senator Emmanuel Havugimana acknowledged the reduction in prison congestion but highlighted challenges related to the location of some correctional facilities.

"For example, women inmates are held in Nyamagabe. Families living in districts such as Nyagatare may find it difficult to visit them due to the distance," he said.

Havugimana also encouraged wider use of electronic monitoring technologies.

"Greater use of GPS ankle monitors could help reduce prison populations while lowering the cost of maintaining inmates," he said.

Committee response

Responding to the concerns, Umuhire said efforts were ongoing to resolve the remaining complaints submitted to the National Commission for Human Rights.

She noted that the rise in land-related disputes was partly linked to increasing land values and growing interest in property ownership.

"The government is encouraging proper land boundary mapping and promoting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to reduce the number of such cases," she said.

Umuhire added that legal aid mechanisms exist for people who cannot afford lawyers and that efforts are being made to ensure vulnerable individuals are aware of the support available.

She also highlighted progress in reducing prison congestion.

"In 2022, prison occupancy stood at about 140 per cent. Today it has reduced to around 103 per cent following the expansion of some facilities and other measures," she said.

Regarding challenges faced by persons with disabilities, Umuhire said the committee had conducted inspections to assess access to healthcare and education and had shared findings with relevant institutions.

"The government has taken steps to expand inclusive education. Some children with disabilities can study alongside others, while those requiring specialised support attend dedicated schools," she said.

On delays in transit centres, Umuhire said authorities attributed some cases to screening processes but noted that technology could help improve efficiency.

She also clarified that transit centres are intended for individuals involved in minor offences, not criminals.

"It was reported that in some cases people who should not be placed in transit centres had been taken there. That practice is not allowed and must be corrected," she said.

Umuhire added that although some prisons are located far from inmates' families, many prisoners are rarely visited even when facilities are closer to their home districts.

She said the committee would continue using information gathered through its oversight activities to engage responsible institutions and seek solutions.