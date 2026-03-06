Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Has His Priorities Wrong - Opposition Says Following Launch of U.S.$25 Million Munhumutapa Tournament

Government has been criticised for availing US$25 million towards a football tournament in a move that has been labelled as a misplacement of priorities.

On Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the Munhumutapa ZIFA Cup at a lavish event in Harare.

The competition will be played over the next five years, with the US$25 million being spread across that period.

Renowned lawyer Thabani Mpofu said that channelling funds towards a football tournament when critical sectors such as health are in dire straits demonstrates a focus on the wrong priorities.

"Don't get me wrong, footballers must be paid but ED has his priorities totally wrong. If footballers get injured, they cannot even get assistance from the top referral hospitals.

"Why is ED averse to taking decisions that promote the common good? Does he hate us for not voting for him in two elections?," said Mpofu in a post on microblogging site X.

The Munhumutapa tournament is the biggest tournament to be held in the country as it features men's, women's, developmental and futsal sides.

In the men's category, winners will walk away with US$1 million and a ticket to represent the country in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup.

Winners in the women's tourney will walk away with US$200 000. This has been hailed as a move in the right direction as far as the development of the sport is concerned.

Former legislator Fadzayi Mahere questioned the source of the funding.

Neither the Government nor the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has disclosed where the funding of the tournament is coming from.