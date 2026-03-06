Tanzania Implements Robust Security Strategies for the 2027 Afcon

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has begun implementing robust security strategies ahead of the AFCON 2027 tournament, ensuring the games are held in a safe and secure environment.

The preparations were discussed during a meeting of the AFCON 2027 National Committee with the Head of Sports Security at the United Nations, Valeroo de Divitiis in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at the meeting, Acting Director of Sports Development, Boniface Tamba, stressed the importance of comprehensive security measures to guarantee that AFCON 2027 matches take place in safe, stable conditions that meet international standards.

Tamba noted that as one of the host countries, Tanzania has the responsibility to strengthen stadium infrastructure, crowd control systems, and the management of major sporting events in line with global guidelines.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Mayemba strikes gold at Mining Indaba to globally heighten Tanzanian status

Additionally, the meeting focused on enhancing coordination between security and sports institutions, conducting risk assessments, and establishing robust security management systems to ensure Tanzania meets its obligations as a host nation.

AFCON 2027 Preparatory Committee Chairperson, Leodgar Chila Tenga, stated that the government and sports stakeholders are committed to making AFCON 2027 a highly successful tournament--not only in terms of technical excellence on the field but also through top-tier security standards.

Tenga added that well-planned security measures will protect players, officials, and fans while creating an environment that reflects Tanzania's capability to host major continental events.

He said coordination between law enforcement, stadium authorities, and sports organisers is key to preventing risks and ensuring smooth operations throughout the tournament.

The committee stressed that detailed risk assessments and strategic planning will be conducted for all venues to identify potential threats and implement preventive measures well ahead of match days.

Tanzania's proactive approach demonstrates the country's determination to deliver a world-class AFCON 2027, setting a benchmark for safety and organisation for major sporting events across Africa.