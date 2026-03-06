Tanzania: Sauti Za Busara 2027 Opens Applications for African Musicians

Zanzibar — THE organisers of Sauti za Busara have opened applications for the 2027 edition of the festival, scheduled to take place in Stone Town, Zanzibar, from 11 to 14 March.

This was stated in the organisers' press statement, published on the festival's website. Musicians and bands from across Africa and the diaspora are invited to submit proposals to perform on the festival's stages.

"Applications must include a biography, links to live performance videos, audio recordings, technical requirements, and recent promotional images. The deadline for submissions is 30 June 2026.

"The festival accepts a wide range of music styles, including Afro-fusion, taarab, traditional roots music, jazz, hip hop, and reggae. Preference will be given to performances that are live and that convey a strong connection to African culture. Women artists and women-led groups are encouraged to apply, as are musicians whose work carries socially relevant messages."

Founded in 2003, Sauti za Busara brings together artists and audiences from across the continent and the world. The festival aims to support musicians' careers, promote African music internationally, and strengthen the creative economy in the region.

Selected performers will appear on the festival's stages in Stone Town, which hosts thousands of visitors each year. Applications should be submitted through the official festival website.