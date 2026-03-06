Tanzanian City Tackles Climate Change By Turning Waste Into Clean Energy

Dar es Salaam — THE Dar es Salaam region has officially launched an action plan to tackle climate change by transforming waste into resources, generating clean energy, and creating employment opportunities for Tanzanians.

The launch, overseen by the Dar es Salaam City Council in partnership with the UK Embassy, aims to strengthen environmental and economic strategies within the city.

Speaking at the event, Dar es Salaam Mayor Nurdin Juma said the initiative seeks to shift perceptions of waste from being a problem to becoming an opportunity for social and economic development. He noted that the launch brought together various stakeholders, experts, accountants, and leaders to build capacity on effective climate change responses while increasing citizens' income and expanding access to clean energy.

City Council Director Elihuruma Mabelya described the plan as a major strategic step that will help the city manage waste more efficiently, turning it into a source of employment and revenue for residents. He explained that through its implementation, the city will strengthen systems for waste collection, processing, and recycling, while promoting innovation in alternative energy production.

Abdalla Shah, Environmental and Climate Change Advisor from the UK Embassy, emphasized that it is time for the world to ensure every development activity integrates climate action to protect the environment for future generations. He stressed the importance of collaboration between government, private sector, and development partners to take effective measures to reduce the impacts of climate change.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Office of the Vice President, Prime Minister's Office, regional leaders, Dar es Salaam councillors, and various development stakeholders, to enhance cooperation in the fight against climate change and promote sustainable development in the city.