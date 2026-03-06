Tanzania Achieves Milestone in Child Survival, Reduces Maternal Mortality By 80%

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has achieved a significant milestone in child survival, cutting under-five deaths from 67 per 1,000 live births in 2016 to 43 per 1,000 in 2022.

This was revealed by the Director of the Division of Reproductive, Maternal, and Child Health in the Ministry of Health, Dr Ahmad Makuwani, when opening a working session in Dar es Salaam aimed to review the implementation of the One Plan III strategic framework (RMNCAH + N - One Plan III).

Elaborating, he said that maternal deaths have also sharply declined, from 556 per 100,000 live births to 104 per 100,000, earning Tanzania international recognition as a leader in improving maternal and child health.

According to the Dr, it is due to this progress that President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently was awarded with a prestigious Global Goalkeeper Award by the Gates Foundation as a leading figure in strengthening reproductive, maternal, and child health services in Africa.

The Head of State won the award in recognition of her exceptional leadership and Tanzania's remarkable progress in reducing maternal mortality by 80 percent.

Under her leadership, the Tanzanian government significantly increased funding for health services, expanded the availability of medicines and medical supplies, and constructed over 530 delivery centres to reduce maternal mortality, infant deaths, and fatalities among children under five years old.

The Gates Goalkeepers Award, presented annually by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, celebrates a global leader who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) both nationally and globally.

Each year, Goalkeepers recognizes remarkable individuals who are making impactful contributions towards the realization of the Global Goals by 2030.

President Samia becomes the 7th president to receive this prestigious award and the first African leader to be honored with this distinguished accolade.

Meanwhile, the Dr stated that despite these achievements, it is still important to share Tanzania's strategies with other African nations to help reduce maternal and child mortality continent-wide.

He also noted that neonatal deaths among children under 28 days old remain a critical challenge.