Mozambique: 72 New Cholera Cases Recorded in Two Days

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities recorded 72 new cases of cholera on Sunday and Monday, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed since September to almost 7,000.

Recently, the National Directorate of Public Health announced that Mozambique is no longer facing an outbreak of cholera, but an epidemic, because there are several outbreaks in several places at the same time.

According to the latest bulletin of the National Public Health Directorate, the overall national lethality rate stands at 1.1 per cent as result of a death recorded in Tsangano district, Tete province.

Of the total 6,878 cases, 3,032 were recorded in the northern province of Nampula, with a cumulative total of 36 deaths. The central province of Tete has registered 2,464 cases and 29 deaths; and the northern province of Cabo Delgado has recorded 1,003 cases and eight deaths.

The health authorities also recorded 119 cases and one death in the central province of Zambézia. 100 cases and two deaths have been recorded in the central province of Manica, while the central province of Sofala has recorded 158 cases of the disease and one death. Maputo and Gaza, in the southern region, recorded one case each, and no deaths.