Kenya: Sleepy Kibra MP Orero Dozes Off During Budget Debate

Nairobi — Kibra MP Peter Orero was on Thursday afternoon caught on camera struggling to stay awake in the National Assembly as members debated a key national financial policy.

The Kibra lawmaker was seen dozing off repeatedly inside the chamber, his eyes shutting for several seconds before he briefly woke up, only to slip back into sleep again.

The incident happened as the Chairperson of the National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee Samuel Atandi, was presenting a report on the House's consideration of the 2026 Budget Policy Statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Orero was seated directly behind Atandi as the committee chair delivered his presentation on the floor of the House.

Moments earlier, Members of Parliament had resolved to extend the sitting until the conclusion of the day's agenda, signalling the importance of the business before them.

But even as the debate on the country's fiscal direction continued, Orero appeared visibly exhausted, repeatedly closing his eyes for long moments before waking up again.

At one point, two fellow MPs walked toward his seat, seemingly attempting to alert him to stay awake.

However, the Kibra legislator still appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open.

The session came shortly after lawmakers passed the National Infrastructure Bill, legislation that has been strongly opposed by sections of the opposition.

The House then moved to consider the 2026 Budget Policy Statement, a key document that outlines the government's spending priorities and economic direction.

- Parliamentary broadcast rules -

Proceedings of the National Assembly are broadcast live by the Parliamentary Broadcasting Unit (PBU) through Bunge TV, a channel created by Parliament to improve transparency.

Under Parliament's broadcasting rules, cameras are usually expected to focus on the member speaking on the floor rather than scanning the entire chamber.

The rules are also designed to protect the dignity of the House, meaning cameras are not supposed to deliberately capture embarrassing moments such as members sleeping, eating or engaging in private conversations.

However, wide camera shots of the chamber during debates can sometimes reveal lawmakers who appear disengaged or tired.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Orero's awkward moment reignited long-standing criticism directed at lawmakers.

Members of Parliament have often been accused by critics of acting like "voting machines", passing legislation without giving it enough scrutiny or debate.

Images of MPs appearing disinterested during important discussions have in the past triggered public frustration, especially when Parliament is considering major bills affecting millions of Kenyans.

This is not the first time Orero has attracted public attention.

In 2025, the Kibra MP was caught in controversy after a video surfaced showing his driver obstructing traffic by driving on the wrong side of the road, while the legislator allegedly encouraged him and used foul language toward other road users.

The incident sparked public backlash online at the time leading to his driver being charged in court.