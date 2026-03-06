Kenya: Matiang'i Calls for Tough War On Corruption in Chatham Lecture

Nairobi — Presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i has called for stronger efforts to fight corruption and promote meritocracy in Kenya, warning that the two issues remain major barriers to the country's progress.

Speaking during a lecture at Chatham House in the United Kingdom on Thursday, Matiang'i said Kenya must embrace transparency, accountability and fair opportunities if it wants to unlock its full potential.

Addressing Kenyan diaspora members, investors, scholars and friends of Kenya, Matiang'i said the country must urgently build systems that reward talent, integrity and hard work rather than political connections.

"We must focus on meritocracy and transparency in the management of public service," he said, noting that corruption continues to slow down development and weaken public institutions.

During the lecture, Matiang'i also reflected on the 2024 Gen Z demonstrations, describing them as a turning point in Kenya's democratic journey.

According to him, the protests presented an important opportunity for leaders in the executive and the legislature to rethink how they engage young people in governance.

However, he said the moment did not lead to the level of reforms many young Kenyans had hoped for.

Matiang'i stressed that the country must open more space for youth participation and create policies that empower young people economically and politically.

"Young people are one of Kenya's greatest national assets," he said, adding that failing to include them in decision-making could hurt the country's long-term growth.

Matiang'i also called for honest national reflection on governance failures that have slowed Kenya's development over the years.

According to him, building a stronger country will require deliberate policies that promote transparency in public service and create real opportunities for the youth.