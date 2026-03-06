Zimbabwe: Police Deny Claims of Assault On Tendai Biti's Driver

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed reports that the driver of opposition politician Tendai Biti was assaulted at his offices saying officers at the scene did not witness any such incident.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the ZRP had noted enquiries from the media and posts circulating on social media alleging that the driver had been attacked.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of traditional media enquiries and social media postings on the alleged attack on Tendai Biti's driver at his offices," Commissioner Nyathi said.

He said officers had been deployed at the premises from the morning to maintain law and order.

"For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police deployed police officers at Tendai Biti's offices since morning for the maintenance of law and order," he said.

According to the police, Biti and his driver later left the offices without incident.

"Tendai Biti and his driver left the premises between 1100 hours and 1200 hours with Tendai Biti cordially engaging and discussing with a police officer (Inspector) without any hassles or clashes," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Police officers present at the scene, he added, did not witness any assault.

"The police officers at the scene did not see or witness anyone beating or assault on Tendai Biti's driver," he said.

However, Commissioner Nyathi said if the alleged incident took place at another location where police were not deployed, the matter should be formally reported to enable investigations.

"If the assault incident occurred at another office which had no ZRP deployment, the Zimbabwe Republic Police urges Tendai Biti and his driver to make an official report so that investigations can be conducted," he said.

The police statement follows reports suggesting that Biti's law firm had been stormed by members of the police and that some members of staff at the firm were harrassed and beaten.

The reports susggested they wanted to block the launch of the Constitution Defenders Forum, a grouping opposed to Constitutional Amendment No. 3, which could extend President Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028.