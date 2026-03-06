Ethiopia: Ministry Distributes Solar Power Equipment and Motorcycles to Strengthen Cold Chain Systems, Health Service Delivery

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Health has delivered solar power equipment and motorcycles to regional health offices to strengthen cold chain systems and health service delivery across Ethiopia.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba said that the equipment will significantly expand reliable power supply in health facilities.

According to her, some 380 health facilities are provided with solar power that will help to ensure uninterrupted services.

The Minister also said the 1,183 locally assembled additional motorcycles will support delivery of vaccines and medicines in hard-to-reach areas.

The government has been working to build climate-resilient health facilities, Dr. Mekdes noted, reaffirming the ministry's commitment to continue working with development partners to strengthen Ethiopia's health system.

The House of People's Representative Social, Cultural, and Sports Standing Committee Chairperson, Workesemu Mamo, acknowledged the achievements of the ministry in reducing maternal and child mortality.

UNICEF Country Representative, Dr. Aboubacar Kampo, commended the country's commitment to improving health services and expanding reliable power supply in health facilities.

He said Ethiopia is taking important steps to implement renewable energy solutions in the health sector.

Water and Energy State Minister, Sultan Wolle, highlighted the country's vast renewable energy potential.

According to him, the government's plan to meet the country's domestic energy needs through renewable energy systems outside of power generation is commendable.

He added that the health facilities solar power project is in line with Ethiopia's broader development agenda.