Namibia: Namcor 'Defies' Minister's Directive Not to Appoint New MD

Mines minister Modestus Amutse is intervening at the National Petroleum Corporation (Namcor) after the board allegedly defied directives by replacing interim boss.

Namcor this week announced that its executive of upstream development and production, Mtundeni Ndafyaalako, is replacing Maureen Hinda-Mbuende as acting managing director.

Hinda-Mbuende held the position from August last year till February.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Spokesperson Paulo Coelho yesterday said Namcor would only be able to provide a formal response by Friday, due to ongoing responses to similar queries.

However, the board in a statement on Sunday says Hinda-Mbuende's tenure as interim managing director ended on Saturday.

The decision reportedly does not carry the minister of industries, mines and energy's approval. Amutse yesterday said he would be meeting with the board this week to discuss the matter.

He told The Namibian over the weekend he was set to meet the board regarding Hinda-Mbuende's grievances, among other issues.

"I will be having a meeting with the board so I can understand what exactly happened, and also the alleged sale of property assets, because as far as I know, this issue was not during my term as the fuel stations matter comes from 2022 - way before my time," he said.

Amutse said he would meet with both parties and would only then be able to make an informed decision.

Hinda-Mbuende yesterday said she still has a three-month contract with the company, and that the matter is with the minister, who is yet to pronounce himself.

"The matter of my three-month extension is with the minister, and I'm still waiting for his response," she said.

Meanwhile, public policy analyst Marius Kudumo says a board is appointed by a minister in accordance with the law and can therefore not defy a minister unless the advice is inconsistent with the law.

"The board can also seek redress through a competent court of law or tribunal. The minister should ascertain whether the advice is legal and or rational, and if so, the minister as the appointing authority can act," he says.

This is the third appointment of an interim managing director (MD) in the space of a year after former MD Imms Mulunga left in 2024.