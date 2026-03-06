Namibia: Middle East Conflict Prompts Voluntary Evacuation of Over 100 Namibians, Ambassador Confirms

The Namibian Embassy in Cairo says there are more than 100 Namibians in the Middle East as tensions rise amid the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict.

This was confirmed by Namibia's ambassador to Egypt, Weich Mupya, yesterday.

Mupya said the war has caught both the government and its citizens off guard as it works continuously to account for a voluntary evacuation of its citizens from the Middle East.

"It is difficult to determine the exact number, but there are many ... they are not less than a 100. Evacuation remains a voluntary exercise, but we are trying by all means. One life lost is one life too many," he said.

He said the embassy is doing what is 'practically doable' to safely evacuate its citizens through possible evacuation methods.

He added that evacuation activities cannot be treated as an open and shut case, especially, when people who have not been unsuspecting are involved.

Mupya said safety remains a priority.

"It is my strongest wish to get all Namibian citizens to safety from the region as soon as possible. While many indicated a desire to leave, the exact figure of the evacuees remains uncertain as decisions often change depending on the security situation," he said.

The Middle East is experiencing widespread conflict following military strikes by the United States (US) and Israel on Iran, which led to an escalating regional violence and the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

The unrest has spread to several countries including Lebanon, Gulf states, and Yemen.

Media reports have indicated that countries, including the US, have urged their citizens to leave the region immediately due to safety risks and closure of flight routes, and others evacuating through repatriation flights.

The Ministry of International Relations and Trade could not be reached for comment on what it intends to do with its citizens in the region.

Speaking on Desert FM yesterday former diplomat and international relations expert Pius Dunaiski said Namibia must urgently establish an emergency response team at its headquarters and in Egypt to coordinate assistance and ensure the safety of Namibians in the Middle East.

He recommended the establishment of a 24-hour hotline to facilitate effective communication between stranded citizens and their families back home in the absence of a military extraction operation.

"Small countries usually partner with bigger countries with stronger diplomatic and military means like South Africa. Egypt is friendly to Namibia," he said.

A Namibian in Dubai says the city remains calm despite heightened regional tensions.

"You have to be very careful how you perceive the news. It's generally not exactly what it seems. Dubai is relatively quiet," they say.

They say there have been isolated incidents where drones or small missiles entered United Arab Emirates airspace, but notes that authorities intercepted them.

"When that happens, you might hear a loud bang, but it's not near. Those things are noisy. Sometimes it could be far down near Saudi Arabia. If it's in our airspace, we may hear it, but I haven't heard many of those, so I'm not concerned. Everyone here is safe," the visitor says.

Another Namibian woman, who was on holiday in Dubai and is now en route to South Africa after boarding a repatriation flight, says the city has been safe. However, she expresses frustration with the Namibian consulate in Dubai over the lack of engagement.

"When we asked them what they can do to repatriate us, they were rude with no explanation or assistance," she says.

Another visistor in Dubai shares the same sentiments, saying there is minimal communication from both the embassy and consulate.