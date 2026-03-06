Namibia Re-Exports N$307m Oil to Neighbours

4 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia exported oil worth N$307 million to Zambia and Botswana in January.

According to the latest trade statistics from the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), these transactions were classified as re-exports. This means these are goods imported by Namibia and then sold to neighbouring markets.

These re-exports come after an import of petroleum oils valued at N$1.5 billion, which accounted for 16.9% of the country's total import bill.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The report says re-exports for the month totalled N$2.5 billion.

Petroleum oils ranked as the third-largest re-exported commodity (12.3%), primarily destined for Botswana and Zambia, the report states.

OVERALL EXPORT PERFORMANCE

Namibia's total export revenue grew to N$11.4 billion in January, a 6.7% increase from December 2025.

When compared to N$10.1 billion recorded in January 2025, exports increased by 12.8%.

Statistician general Alex Shimuafeni says the export basket remains dominated by the mining sector.

"The country's export basket for January 2026 was mainly composed of commodities such as uranium, non-monetary gold, precious stones (diamonds), and ores and concentrates of base metals," Shimuafeni says.

According to the report, Uranium was Namibia's largest exported commodity in January, accounting for 26.3% of total exports.

The goods were mainly destined for China and France.

Non-monetary gold emerged as the second most exported commodity, accounting for 15.8% of total exports, solely destined to South Africa.

Third place for exports was fish, which was mainly sold to Spain and Zambia, accounting for 12.1% of total exports.

Precious stones (diamonds) occupied the fourth position with a share of 6.9% of total exports, which went to Botswana and the United Arab Emirates.

Shimuafeni adds that Namibia has remained a net exporter (exported more than it imported) of food with a trade surplus of N$1.2 billion and a net importer (imported more than it exported) of beverages, having recorded a deficit amounting to N$240 million.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.