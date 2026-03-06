Namibia: Sanet Steenkamp Denounces MP's Comments On Race, Says Matter Must Be Addressed Publicly

"I experienced the hatred of a member of parliament in its rawest form today, as another member of parliament."

These were the words of education minister Sanet Steenkamp after chaos erupted in parliament yesterday, when National Unity Democratic Organisation member Vetaruhe Kandorozu told deputy education minister Dino Ballotti that he is from Italy and that Namibians do not look like him.

Kandorozu yesterday confirmed he said this to Ballotti.

"I am highly upset that he could get away with leaving that matter standing and not apologise unconditionally to the very people of Namibia. Namibia is for all of us. He has tried to dehumanise Namibians," Steenkamp yesterday told The Namibian.

She said the matter must now be addressed at the highest level and that it deserves public debate.

"What right does he have to dehumanise another and to decide what Namibia looks like? Because that was the question that angered me. Namibia does not look like this.

"Those were his exact words. Nobody will prescribe to me what Namibia looks like. I live in Namibia," the education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture minister said.

During the commotion, Kandorozu was heard saying: "What's the problem, I'm from Central Africa. Namibia doesn't look like that. These white Europeans that are here, are not Africans, they are not Namibians."

He refused to withdraw his comments but later did, saying it was for the sake of progress.

"I am not going to have respect for white people who have colonised us, took our land and destroyed our culture," Kandorozu said.

"A white man is a white man, they are not Namibians, whether we like it or not."

Kandorozu said his comments were in jest and taken out of proportion.

Deputy speaker Phillipus Katamelo had to adjourn the sessions to today after Swapo members walked out in disagreement with the utterance.

Kandorozu said he never uttered words towards Steenkamp and that she overreacted.

"I only made a joke with Ballotti when he walked out because he was misbehaving when honourable Imms Nashinge was still on the floor reading. He walked out in a form of protest that he does not want to listen to the members. Then I interjected saying go back to Italy. It was nothing personal," Kandorozu said.

He said he got emotional when he was asked to withdraw his comments that Ballotti is of Italian descent, and that was why he said Namibians do not look like that.

"But I won't subscribe myself to apologise to white people. They are not originally from here. I am a victim of white people where I am today. I was supposed not to be here," he added.