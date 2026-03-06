Rwanda: New Leaders for Rehab Centres, NCPD

The Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, March 4, made a series of appointments, including new leaders of the National Council of Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), and Gitagata and Ngarama rehabilitation centres.

In the Ministry of Local Government, Jean Claude Ingabire was appointed Director General of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

Justine Mukobwa was named Executive Secretary of NCPD, replacing Emmanuel Ndayisaba.

Jeanne d'Arc Uwimanimpaye was appointed Coordinator of Gitagata Rehabilitation Centre, replacing Hassan Bahame, while Servilien Bizimana was appointed Coordinator of Ngarama Rehabilitation Centre. Prior to this role, Bizimana served as coordinator of Nyamagabe Rehabilitation Centre.

At the National Bank of Rwanda, several members were appointed to the Board of Directors. They include Diko Jacob Mukete, Alice Dushimire, Cyridion Nsengumuremyi, Judith Nabaasa, Jean Claude Mwizerwa, Jennifer Batamuriza, and Judith K Muhongerwa.

In the Ministry of Environment, Mireille Biraro, Jean Pierre Twizeyeyezu, and Vedaste Uwayisenga were appointed Registrars of Land Titles. Adeline Akimana Kanyamugenge was named Division Manager for Inspection at the National Land Authority.

At Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), Jean d'Amour Uwiduhaye was appointed Head of Department of Mines, Petroleum and Gas Exploration, Alice Umuhorakeye named Division Manager of Mining Extraction and Inspection.

Ephrem Maniragaba was appointed Division Manager of Mining Exploration, and Catherine Kantengwa was named Division Manager of Mining Cadaster and Digital Information.