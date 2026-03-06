Uganda: Susan Magara Murder Trial Resumes With Suspect Raising Concerns Over Defence Representation

The murder trial of former Bwendero Dairy Farm accountant Susan Magara resumed on Thursday with the defence presenting two more witnesses before the Criminal Division of the High Court in Kampala.

Among those who took the stand was Zayid Gombe, husband of Hajara Nakandi, the only female suspect among the accused.

Gombe was cross-examined over his wife's alleged purchase of a Shs80 million Toyota Costa and the source of the funds. He told the court that Nakandi had other business ventures in addition to selling liquid soap and working with a labour externalisation company.

However, he admitted that he did not know the exact sources of the income used to purchase the vehicle.

The car was reportedly bought around the same time the Magara family paid ransom to the kidnappers.

During cross-examination, the prosecution questioned Gombe about claims that his wife occasionally lived at her mother's home in Nateete, away from their residence in Kawempe, an area investigators allege was one of the locations where Magara was initially held after her abduction.

Gombe confirmed that Nakandi sometimes stayed at her family home.

Earlier prosecution witnesses testified that Nakandi's family home in Nateete was where Magara was first kept after being abducted, and alleged that Nakandi's vehicle was used to transport her to another residence in Konge, Makindye. Nakandi has consistently denied the allegations.

In an unusual move, Nakandi later addressed the court, raising concerns about what she described as poor defence representation.

She pointed to the absence of some of their state-provided lawyers and expressed fear that this could disadvantage the accused persons in the trial.

Presiding judge Alex Mackay Ajiji dismissed the concern, reassuring the accused that as long as they have legal representation, the number of lawyers present does not affect the fairness of proceedings.

The court adjourned the defence hearing to March 12, when more witnesses are expected to testify.

Magara, daughter of businessman John Fitz Magara, was kidnapped in 2018 and later murdered, despite her family reportedly paying a ransom of Shs700 million.

Around ten suspects have been charged in connection with the crime, a case that shocked the nation.