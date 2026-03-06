Namibia: Minister Sankwasa Orders Okahandja to Stop 101 Plot Sales As Land Dispute Deepens

Minister of urban and rural development James Sankwasa has ordered the Okahandja municipality to cancel the N$11-million sale of 101 residential plots to private companies to prioritise landless Namibians.

The sale of these serviced and unserviced plots was issued only a day after the minister said local authorities must stop allocating government-serviced land to private developers.

He said local authorities primarily target high-income earners.

"The best thing the Okahandja municipality can do is to withdraw the advert in its current form, which targets private investors, and instead advertise to individuals who want and have a genuine need for such plots or land to build their own houses," Sankwasa said earlier this week.

According to the municipality's notice, five companies are set to acquire 101 residential plots covering approximately 60 900 square metres of land, with an estimated combined value of N$11 million.

Mopani Trading CC appears as the largest beneficiary, receiving 21 plots of about 12 710 square metres combined, valued at about N$2.23 million.

Degrante Investment CC has been allocated 20 plots totalling an estimated 12 470m² for an amount of N$2.36 million - the highest value in total purchase.

Algo Trading Enterprises CC and Mains-Haga Joint Venture Construction each received 20 plots valued at about N$2.25 million and N$2.20 million, while the Okahandja Farmers' Association was allocated 20 plots valued N$2.05 million.

During the induction of regional and local authority councillors last month, Sankwasa announced that private developers who wish to operate commercially should service their own land and charge market related prices.

"No local authority should give serviced land to private developers," Sankwasa said.

"There is a difference between someone buying land to build their own house and for commercial purposes," he said.

Several plots are marked for private companies, while others are allocated to individuals and institutions.

According to the municipality, all plots listed in the notice are described as "unimproved," meaning they currently feature no structures or developments.

"The advertisement includes a combination of serviced and unserviced plots, approved under different council resolutions as indicated," the municipality says.

It says some beneficiaries are occupants of council-owned flats at Elim Court, which is marked for redevelopment.

Regarding pricing, the municipality says a registered valuer appointed in 2021's general valuation determined the market value of the plots.

"The listed prices reflect the market value at the time the valuations were conducted," the municipality says.

According to the notice, August 26 Holdings, a government-owned entity, is set to buy a serviced industrial plot measuring 5 876m² for N$2 263 000.

Sankwasa further said if government companies want to buy government-serviced plots, it should be to the benefit of the public.

The plots intended to be sold to private entities are listed as residential plots at Veddersdal Extension 1, Extension 8, Extension 11 and Ekunde Extension 4 at Okahandja.