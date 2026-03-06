Uganda: Tayebwa Warns MPs Against Letting Social Media Dictate Parliamentary Leadership

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has cautioned Members of Parliament seeking the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the upcoming 12th Parliament against being swayed by social media commentary, warning that leadership decisions should not be dictated by online popularity.

Speaking during a media interview following a reconciliatory meeting held at his home in Kampala on Wednesday, Tayebwa said political actors should resist the temptation to rely on social media sentiments to guide parliamentary leadership and governance.

"If you want to be popular in Parliament, get a microphone and abuse the President, add on his wife, add on his son; then you will be popular. People will say you talk sense. But if you were to run a Parliament based on what the streets of social media are saying, and that becomes the script you want to bring to Parliament, then I am sorry," he said.

Tayebwa emphasized that Members of Parliament belonging to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) should respect and follow the party's official position regarding the leadership of Parliament.

"For party members, I do hope that they follow the party position. There are many positions that we do have within Parliament, but also within the party," he said.

Tayebwa also urged legislators to refrain from turning parliamentary proceedings into platforms for insulting the Head of State, stressing the need to respect the office of the presidency.

"The fountain of honour is the fountain of honour for all of us. If we honour him, the country will be honoured. I request all of us not to fight over this," he said.

Defending his leadership record, Tayebwa said he makes no apologies for how he has steered various plenary sessions, noting that his decisions have always been guided by the interests of the NRM party that sponsored him as well as the broader Ugandan public.

"I don't want to shy away from this because someone says when you are a Speaker you are neutral. Yes, I am neutral as far as chairing the House is concerned, but I was sponsored by a certain party," he said.

Tayebwa's remarks come after President Museveni, who also serves as National Chairman of the NRM, endorsed incumbent Speaker Anita Annet Among and Tayebwa for retention as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

The endorsement followed resolutions passed during the 8th meeting of the 5th Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the NRM held on February 20, 2026.

The resolutions, signed by President Museveni and NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, resolved that Among and Tayebwa be fronted as the party's official candidates for the two top parliamentary positions.

Party officials indicated that the names of Among and Tayebwa will be forwarded to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus for formal adoption as flag bearers when the 12th Parliament convenes.

The early endorsement comes amid growing political contestation for the Speakership and Deputy Speakership, with several Members of Parliament from both the ruling party and the opposition expressing interest ahead of elections expected during the first sitting of the new Parliament.

Among the contenders is Norbert Mao, the leader of the Democratic Party and Minister for Justide and Constitutional Affairs. who recently officially declared his bid for Speaker of the next Parliament after concluding nationwide consultations.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala, Mao said he had gathered sufficient views from across the country to inform his decision to enter the race for the top legislative seat.

Mao identified corruption as Uganda's biggest challenge, arguing that it has become deeply entrenched among individuals holding positions of authority. He said that if entrusted with the Speaker's office, he would prioritize accountability, transparency and institutional integrity within Parliament.

Despite announcing his bid, Mao asked supporters and party members not to actively campaign for him, maintaining that his qualifications, experience and leadership record are sufficient to support his candidature.

Mao also described Uganda as having ended up with what he termed an "accidental Speaker" following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah in 2022, arguing that the next speakership should be the result of a deliberate and well-considered choice rather than circumstances.

Mao has previously stated that the cooperation agreement between the Democratic Party and the NRM places him in a favorable position in the race. According to him, the NRM's parliamentary majority and the DP-NRM partnership could significantly boost his chances.

The DP leader also revealed that several MPs, including some outside his party, have privately pledged support and assured him of their votes.

Although the Democratic Party currently holds only a handful of parliamentary seats, Mao argued that his political experience, leadership credentials and ongoing consultations with President Museveni under the cooperation framework strengthen his bid.

Supporters of Mao have also compared his leadership style to that of the late Jacob Oulanyah, describing him as a conciliatory and unifying figure capable of presiding over Parliament with balance and inclusivity.

Mao is one of at least six candidates who have expressed interest in leading the 12th Parliament.

Other contenders include incumbent Speaker Anita Among; Persis Namuganza, MP-elect for Bukono County and State Minister for Housing; Lydia Wanyoto, MP-elect for Mbale City; Florence Asiimwe Akiiki, the Masindi District Woman Member of Parliament; and Yorke Odria Alioni, MP for Aringa South County.

With multiple candidates emerging and political alliances forming, the race for the Speakership and Deputy Speakership of the 12th August House has quickly become one of the most closely watched political contests in the country this year.