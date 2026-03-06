Rwanda Is Somewhere I Could Live, Says Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said Formula One should bring a Grand Prix to Africa, describing Rwanda as "spectacular" and a place where he could imagine living.

Speaking during the drivers' pre-race press conference in Austria ahead of the new F1 season opener this weekend in Melbourne, Hamilton revealed he has spent years pushing behind the scenes for the sport to return to Africa.

ALSO READ: Kagame says Rwanda's bid to host Formula 1 Grand Prix 'progressing well'

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I've had the privilege... I've been to 10 countries now in Africa," Hamilton said. "For the past six or seven years I've been fighting in the background to get a Grand Prix."

Formula One currently races on every continent except Africa, something Hamilton said he has repeatedly questioned in discussions with stakeholders.

"So sitting with the stakeholders and asking them the question, why are we not in Africa? We're on every other continent, why not Africa?" he said.

Hamilton noted that several countries can be considered, highlighting visits he has made across the continent.

ALSO READ: Talks to host Formula One race by 2029 progressing - RDB boss

"I loved Kenya. I don't think we're going to have a Grand Prix there, but Rwanda particularly was spectacular," he said.

"Two places I felt like I could live -- South Africa is stunning, and Rwanda."

The British driver also said he does not want to retire from Formula One without racing on African soil.

"I refuse to leave the sport without having a Grand Prix there, without getting to race there," he said, adding that time is becoming a factor as he advances in his career.

ALSO READ: Could Rwanda be Formula One's next destination?

Hamilton, who has spoken frequently about his African heritage, said his family roots trace back to several countries including Benin, Senegal and Nigeria. He visited Benin last year.

"I'm really proud of that part of the world," he said. "I think it is the most beautiful part of the world."

The 2026 Formula One season begins this weekend in Melbourne after drivers returned from the off-season break following the 2025 championship.