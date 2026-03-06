Rwanda: Lack of Drying Facilities Affecting Rice, Maize Harvest - MPs

Lawmakers have raised concerns about inadequate drying and storage facilities for rice and maize that are undermining efforts to cut post-harvest losses.

They also demanded that the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources present, within three months, a clear mechanism for monitoring post-harvest losses, including for rice and maize.

The concerns were presented on Tuesday, March 3, by MP Alice Muzana, chairperson of the Committee on Land, Agriculture, Livestock and Environment, who tabled a report on the Auditor General's findings on the handling of rice and maize and their linkage to markets.

According to the report, in Agricultural Season A rice production averages about 153,000 tonnes, while available drying capacity stands at only 14,444 tonnes, just 9 per cent of what is required. Maize production is estimated at 143,369 tonnes per season, but existing drying shelters can handle only about 18 per cent.

For storage, combined rice and maize production is about 727,179 tonnes per season, yet available warehouses can accommodate only 33 per cent. About a third of existing drying infrastructure is damaged and needs rehabilitation.

As a result, post-harvest losses remain high, estimated at 12.4 per cent for rice and 13.8 per cent for maize, far above the NST2 target of 5 per cent.

In some areas, drying shelters are used to store livestock fodder, while some warehouses remain unused.

Weak market linkages

The assessment also found weak linkages between farmers and markets, with no system connecting production data to market information.

The agriculture ministry's e-Soko platform does not provide sufficient data on seasonal and district-level production trends, loss levels or market opportunities for different commodities.

Out of 14 maize farmers' cooperatives visited, 12 had no market for produce stored in their warehouses.

Rice production and consumer preferences

About 67.5 per cent of rice consumers in Rwanda prefer long-grain rice, yet most local production is short- and medium-grain varieties, which struggle to compete with imports.

The agriculture ministry said nine long-grain rice varieties are currently grown in the country, while medium-grain rice will continue to be produced for food security. Equipment and skills are also being improved to ensure rice is clean, well-sorted, and competitive with imports.

Government response

MP Muzana noted officials from the agriculture ministry said programmes and guidelines are being prepared to protect and rehabilitate post-harvest infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

Agreements defining the roles of beneficiaries and partners in maintaining infrastructure are being prepared and are expected to be signed bye the end of 2026. Guidelines for constructing durable drying facilities have also been issued.

The ministry is developing an Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS) to support Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) with accurate data on post-harvest infrastructure and its use.

AMIS will be rolled out in phases: first, a system to collect data on cultivated land, inputs and production; and, second, a module to capture data on post-harvest infrastructure, to be completed by December 2026. The system design has already been prepared.

Before and during harvest, RAB, the ministry and districts jointly assess available facilities and advise farmers. After produce is sold, warehouses may be used for other agricultural activities, such as storing shelling machines.

AMIS is expected to provide accurate information on infrastructure and ensure it is used for its intended purpose.

The ministry is also working with the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda to obtain data on seasonal losses. Comprehensive loss surveys will be conducted every three years, while annual or seasonal data will be collected to track trends.

Regulatory framework

Regulations governing rice processing and marketing are being revised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to improve coordination among farmers, processors and traders.

The 2014 Ministerial Order on rice processing and trade is being updated to better define working relations between farmers, private operators, processors and traders.

The 2020 Ministerial Order on the trade of agricultural produce, including maize, remains in force and sets requirements for traders and trading locations.

Parliamentary observations

The committee noted that RAB and its partners are constructing drying shelters and storage facilities for rice and maize, and procuring dryers, graders and shelling machines.

Each season, temporary drying facilities with a capacity of between 10,000 and 12,000 tonnes are installed. Plans are also under way to establish grain hubs and silos to improve storage and reduce losses.

The committee said AMIS should complement e-Soko, while revised regulations should clearly define institutional roles and responsibilities. Research into improved rice varieties and processing methods is expected to help meet consumer demand.

Lawmakers called for the establishment of systems to collect seasonal and annual data on post-harvest losses, faster implementation of AMIS, and close monitoring of interim measures to improve market linkages for rice and maize before AMIS becomes fully operational.

MPs' concerns

MP Damien Nyabyenda questioned the use and location of some maize drying facilities, asking whether they should be used for animal fodder when there is no produce to dry.

"If there is no maize, should these facilities be turned into stores for animal feed?" he asked, also wondering why some had been built in areas where they were not needed.

MP Jean-Claude Mazimpaka said farmers had shared their views on the draft regulations on rice management and marketing and were still waiting for solutions. He warned that delays were encouraging malpractices among cooperatives and companies.

"Farmers told us they contributed ideas to the regulations and are waiting for feedback," he said, adding that problems such as poor transportation and theft of produce persisted.

He also criticised the condition of some facilities. "In Bishenyi Wetland in Kamonyi District, we found a drying facility in a very dusty place, and the maize was dirty because of that location," Mazimpaka said.

Responding, committee chairperson Alice Muzana said some drying facilities had been built far from farms, forcing farmers to dry crops at home using improper methods. "There are facilities constructed far from production areas, and farmers end up drying their harvest at home," she said.

She added that the agriculture ministry had indicated that drying facilities could be used for other purposes during off-season periods, but the committee was not convinced about how this would be managed. "We were told they can be used for other activities when there is no production, but we questioned how misuse would be prevented," she said.

On regulations, Muzana said the committee had been assured that the revised rules would be finalised before June and would address gaps in the current framework. She also said the ministry had informed MPs that RAB and Rwanda Housing Authority were preparing guidelines on where drying facilities should be established.