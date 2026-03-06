Somalia: Saudi Arabia Performs Complex Surgery to Separate Somali Conjoined Twins

Riyadh — A complex operation to separate Somali conjoined twins is underway at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital, led by an international medical team headed by renowned surgeon Dr. Abdalla bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah.

The procedure involves Somali twin girls, Rahma and Ramla, who were born joined at critical parts of their bodies, making the surgery highly delicate and medically challenging.

Doctors said the operation is expected to proceed through several stages, beginning with anesthesia, followed by the separation of the shared organs and tissues, and finally the reconstruction of the affected body parts.

More than 20 specialists -- including surgeons, nurses and technical experts experienced in conjoined twin surgeries -- are participating in the procedure.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Medical officials said the twins were in stable condition before the operation began, but emphasized that the surgery requires extreme caution due to the complexity of their shared organs.

The operation is part of the humanitarian medical program run by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, which has supported numerous life-saving surgeries for children from different countries, including Somalia.

The Saudi initiative covers all medical and surgical expenses for such cases.

The twins' parents have asked the public to pray for their daughters, expressing gratitude to the Saudi government and the medical team working to save the children's lives.