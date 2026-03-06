South Africa: Deadline Looms for NSFAS Outstanding Appeal Documents

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has urged students with pending appeals to submit all outstanding documents before the appeals window closes on 31 March 2026.

Providing an update on applications for the 2026 academic year during a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, NSFAS Acting CEO Waseem Carrim said the scheme has processed 101 201 appeals to date.

Of these, 22 654 appeals have been approved, 9 073 are awaiting supporting documents, 18 108 have been rejected, and 44 411 have been closed, deleted, or withdrawn.

"The appeals process is designed to be fair, accessible, and responsive. We encourage students with pending appeals to submit any outstanding documents promptly, as delays may impact funding and support.

"We are committed to transparency and timely communication regarding the appeals process, and regular updates are provided on our website and through our support centres," Carrim said.

Carrim warned that delays in documentation submission may impact the outcome and disbursement of funding.

Students who do not meet academic progression or financial eligibility criteria have a right to lodge an appeal. Appeals may be considered on grounds such as medical conditions, traumatic events, or propensity to complete a qualification.

Over 148 000 accommodation leases signed

Carrim also provided an update on student accommodation applications.

According to NSFAS, the scheme has received 224 983 accommodation applications from students across the country.

So far, 148 825 students and accommodation providers have submitted signed lease agreements, confirming housing arrangements for the academic year.

"This is an important step in the funding and allocation process, ensuring that students can focus on their studies in a secure environment," Carrim said.

However, he noted that a significant number of applicants have yet to submit their signed leases agreements.

He urged students and accommodation providers to complete the process as soon as possible, warning that failure to do so may result in delays or complications in the allocation of accommodation allowances.

"Students are encouraged to liaise with their accommodation providers and ensure all documentation is submitted promptly," he said.

Billions disbursed to support students

NSFAS has already disbursed billions of rand to support students during the current academic year.

A total of R3 557 285 045 billion was paid on 2 February 2026 to cover student allowances and accommodation, enabling students to begin their studies without financial strain.

"On 2 March 2026, we made a second disbursement of R2 824 849 085, continuing our commitment to supporting students throughout their academic journey," he said.

For Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, R679 079 050 was released on 2 February 2026 to cover tuition fees and allow institutions to register and support students from the start of the academic year.

Further payments included R145 457 290 to 51 130 students on 13 February, followed by R446 590 368 to 138 115 students on 27 February, covering allowances, including transport and accommodation.

"These investments are not just numbers; they represent our commitment to removing financial barriers and creating an enabling environment for academic success," Carrim said.

Over 600 000 new students approved for funding

Meanwhile, NSFAS has approved funding for 692 704 first-time entering students and 550 959 continuing students, including 1 561 student loans.

The scheme has also received registration data for 174 962 TVET college students and 54 280 university students across South Africa.

Carrim said the registration data enables NSFAS to process and disburse funding more efficiently.

"This helps minimise delays and ensures that eligible students can access their funding and start their studies without uncertainty," he said.