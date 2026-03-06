South Africa: Nadia Nakai Says She Cannot Spend Life Loving a Ghost

Rapper Nadia Nakai says she has mourned and healed after AKA's death and now wants the freedom to move forward and build a future with a life partner.

Nadia Nakai sparked dating rumours with artist Toss after appearing and sharing a kiss in his music video, which she says tested how fans would react.

South African rapper Nadia Nakai says she has taken time to grieve after the death of her boyfriend, rapper AKA, and now wants to allow herself to move forward.

Nadia spoke openly about her healing journey during a podcast interview with L Tido.

She said she believes people should accept that she may one day date someone new.

Nadia said she still hopes to have a life partner in the future. But she also understands that many fans still connect her strongly with AKA.

Her comments come after rumours that she could be dating fellow artist Toss.

The rumours started after Nadia appeared as a vixen in Toss's latest music video. In the video, the two share a kiss.

Nadia said the moment in the video was partly a way to see how fans would react to her moving forward with her life.

She said she has already gone through the grieving process and has tried to respect AKA's memory.

"I've mourned, I've healed, I've been respectful," she said.

One moment from the interview quickly spread across social media.

Nadia spoke about criticism from some people who believe she may be moving on too quickly.

"AKA has been dead longer than I was with him when he was alive... I don't want to spend the rest of my life loving a ghost," she said.

The comment sparked strong reactions online.

Some fans supported her honesty and said she deserves to heal and live her life.

Others said they still find it difficult to imagine her moving on from AKA.

Nadia and AKA were one of the most talked about couples in South African hip hop.

They started dating in 2021 and often appeared together at events. They also worked on music together and shared parts of their relationship with fans.

Tragedy struck on 10 February 2023 when AKA was shot and killed outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

After his death, Nadia shared her grief publicly on social media and on the reality show Young, Famous and African.

Now Nadia says she will always honour AKA's memory but also wants to continue building her own life and future.